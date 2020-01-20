Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s Reunion At The SAG Awards Has Celebs Losing It

If you watched Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards and felt excited by the prospect of a Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion, you weren’t alone. The rumors started with sweet photographs of the two exes smiling at each other backstage after Sunday night’s SAG Awards, and ended with Pitt and Aniston heading to the same L.A. after-party. Though their interactions throughout the night could have been platonic, the impact was monumental — especially among other celebrities.
In response to a post E! News shared on Instagram, celebrities including reality star Kyle Richards and Jordin Sparks showered Pitt and Aniston with loving emojis.
“WE WILL BE TELLING OUR GRANDKIDS ABOUT THIS,” Jamie Lynn Spears commented. “THATS HOW IMPORTANT THIS IS.”
Other celebrities didn’t quite match that level of enthusiasm, but they were still definitely emotional. “Oh em geeeee,” wrote Hilary Duff, and Sarah Hyland simply commented, “Oh.” Former Bachelor contestant Becca Tilley shared a photo to her Instagram Stories, captioned, “My heart stopped.”
“My tender heart can’t take this,” Rumer Willis added.
The most observant of the bunch, though, was definitely Brooklyn Decker. “Is that a finger UNDER a lapel?!” she wrote.
Mindy Kaling also called back to a jab her character made towards Pitt on The Office. “Kelly Kapoor losing her shit,” she wrote on Twitter.
Kelly Kapoor losing her shit pic.twitter.com/M4XGauAnKo— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 20, 2020
Not everyone fangirled over the footage, though. Busy Philipps took to her Instagram Stories to express a less popular opinion about Pitt and Aniston. “Don’t you think we all, and our scrutiny, fucked with them enough the first time?” she asked, referring to their marriage from 2000 to 2005. “Just let them be friends. Let them live their lives.”
It appears that, for now, “friends” is a perfect way to describe Aniston’s relationship to Pitt, who made multiple jokes about his single status during his SAG Award acceptance speech. When Entertainment Tonight asked Aniston about the rumors, she laughed them off. “What else are they going to talk about?” she asked.
