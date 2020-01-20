Yet Again, Brad Pitt Is Now Dating Someone He Was Standing Next To: Jennifer Aniston

Both snagged their first solo Screen Actors Guild Award, and depending on who you ask they’re back together. They might even be married, and living together again. NOT. None of this is true. But that’s what the internet thinks just because they mastered the art of how not to act awkward around your exes. In the words of Taylor Swift: internet, you need to calm down.
It all started during Pitt’s acceptance speech for his performance as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood. In between jokes about director Quentin Tarantino’s foot fetish and his Tinder profile, he turned the spotlight on himself.
"Let's be honest, it was a difficult part — a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife. It's a big stretch," Pitt joked.
Aniston chuckled and clapped at the joke, giving the internet more than just a new meme. She planted a seed. Backstage, following her SAG win and acceptance speech, Pitt watered that seed when he congratulated her. They were photographed laughing and smiling at each other. Further fueling the rumor mill, they attended the same after party.
Flashback to earlier this month, when Pitt snagged a Golden Globe award for the same role and joked during his speech that he couldn’t bring his mom to the ceremony because people like to say he’s dating anyone he stands beside.
That’s exactly what’s happening here!
Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005. Literally two decades ago. They’re just being cordial. Don’t believe me? This is what Aniston said in response to questions from Entertainment Tonight about her and Pitt reuniting following their run-ins during awards season.
“It’s hysterical, but what else are they going to talk about?”
Loose translation: “Not going to happen.” In the year 2020, we don’t go back to our exes.
