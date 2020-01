Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Got Creative With More Than Their Baby’s First Name

Diaz and Madden welcomed baby Raddix last month, and now her full name has been revealed with the release of her birth certificate . Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden was born on December 30, 2019, according to People. Paula Redmon, the CEO of Nameberry, a comprehensive guide to baby names, told People the “x” at the end of her name is right on trend with more gender-neutral first names. As far as Redmon knows, Raddix has never been used before as a name, which fits for making their baby as special as the parents feel she is.