Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Got Creative With More Than Their Baby’s First Name

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” said the Maddens. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact she is really really really cute! Some would even say RAD.”