Imagine Project Runway meets Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory; it's a recipe for an ever-changing closet full of delicious fashion goodies. That's Netflix's Next In Fashion, the new reality competition that's looking to discover the next great designer. Queer Eye guy/French tuck aficionado Tan France and model/designer/TV personality Alexa Chung will be our guides as 18 talented designers compete on Next In Fashion. The winner will take home $250,000 and an opportunity to debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter. But, we're getting a little ahead of ourselves, now aren't we?
You may not know the designers' names (yet), but once you see what they can do, you're going to be obsessed. It's why we're giving you all the info you need to follow these designers long after the show ends, which might be sooner rather than later for some of these these hopeful artists. After all, there can only be one winner of Next In Fashion, but no one could deny that all 18 of these designers are what's next in fashion.
So get ready to meet the contestants that you're going to want to know. Seriously, your wardrobe will thank you.