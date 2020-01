Don’t Sleep Through These Long Weekend Home Sales

We've just reached the halfway mark in our first month of 2020 . Our souls are winter-weary, and we're close to succumbing to January's doldrums. But, just before we give in, a long-weekend reprieve glistens on the horizon. Not only do we seize it (for sleep, snacks, and the second season of You ), but we shop it too — because the next three days are stacked with major deals on premium home buys that not even our iced-over hearts and budgets can resist.