Who Has The Privilege Of Dating Phoebe Waller-Bridge?

In a profile for the Guardian, Waller-Bridge was asked both about her relationship with McDonagh and her divorce from husband Conor Woodman the previous year — neither of which she wanted to comment on. She did talk about McDonagh's work, though, and how seeing The Pillowman, which he wrote in 2003, gave her an appreciation for theater. "It was the first play I saw that made me think theatre can be really exciting," she said. "Sometimes you need to see something like that — a piece of work that wakes you up, that makes you go, ‘Yes, of course that can be done’ and gives your imagination permission to go 17 million other places. I felt like that about his work."