Who Has The Privilege Of Dating Phoebe Waller-Bridge?

Fleabag may be over, but its hugely successful awards show run still has another stop. At the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, series creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for the show. She's likely to win the award. She's likely to have a great speech if she does win. And she's likely to wear something amazing. What's less clear is whether Phoebe Waller-Bridge will attend with her boyfriend Martin McDonagh or fly solo. No offense to the boyfriend, but fly solo, Phebes!
Waller-Bridge's character on Fleabag might put it all out there, but the writer-actor tends to keep her own personal life under wraps. And while McDonagh and Waller-Bridge attended the Emmys together (where she won three awards), he seems to have skipped the Golden Globes (where she won two) and the Critics Choice Awards (where she won two more). As you can see, history shows that she'll probably take home a trophy on Sunday night, date or not.
If McDonagh's name sounds familiar and you haven't been able to place it, that's because he's in the biz, too. McDonagh wrote and directed the Oscar-nominated films In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and won an Oscar for Best Live Action Short for his film Six Shooter. He's also a playwright, who is known for The Pillowman and A Behanding in Spokane.
The two writers have been officially dating since at least the beginning of 2018. As reported by the Evening Standard, they attended the Golden Globes together in January 2018, where McDonagh won for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Screenplay for Three Billboards. The Evening Standard also reported that they were first seen together at a screening of the movie in October 2017.
In a profile for the Guardian, Waller-Bridge was asked both about her relationship with McDonagh and her divorce from husband Conor Woodman the previous year — neither of which she wanted to comment on. She did talk about McDonagh's work, though, and how seeing The Pillowman, which he wrote in 2003, gave her an appreciation for theater. "It was the first play I saw that made me think theatre can be really exciting," she said. "Sometimes you need to see something like that — a piece of work that wakes you up, that makes you go, ‘Yes, of course that can be done’ and gives your imagination permission to go 17 million other places. I felt like that about his work."
Even though Waller-Bridge is almost done making the rounds for Fleabag, don't bet that this is her last awards season. Yes, she'll probably be spotted supporting McDonagh at some point or another, but as her fans know, she'll also be sure to be back, racking up awards for her own projects.
