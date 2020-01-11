Phoebe Waller-Bridge has listed her Golden Globes outfit on eBay to raise money for the bushfire relief efforts in Australia.
The Fleabag creator's couture tuxedo was made for her by Australian designers Ralph & Russo. According to the eBay listing, the stunning custom-made suit is "made of Black Chantilly lace tailleur and features a silk duchess tuxedo lapel and geometric black and gold ribbon appliqué".
The tuxedo, which Waller-Bridge wore when she won two Golden Globe awards in L.A. on Sunday night, has a starting price of AU $77,000.00 (£40,500).
In a video shared on Fleabag's Twitter account, Waller-Bridge described the tuxedo as "an incredible piece of art" and said she'd had a "damn good time" while wearing it at the Golden Globes.
She also showed bidders where fellow Golden Globes attendees Olivia Colman, Tom Hanks and Sir Elton John had touched the suit.
For an extra-personal touch, she has even autographed the suit for its new owner.
So you already own the #Fleabag jumpsuit, but there's another chance for you to dress like Phoebe Waller-Bridge! She's auctioning off her #GoldenGlobes suit by @ralphandrusso in support of the relief efforts for the Australian bushfires. https://t.co/iAJAv8wveI #DressforAus pic.twitter.com/xhMiTcAAph— Fleabag (@fleabag) January 10, 2020
According to the eBay listing, Waller-Bridge has "decided to equally split the winning bid" between three relief charities working on the ground in Australia.
The listing notes that the tuxedo is made-to-measure, but closest to a UK size 12, and Ralph & Russo have pledged to donate additional fabric if the new owner should need it. The auction is due to end on January 20th.
Waller-Bridge joins celebrities including Pink, Chris Hemsworth, Lewis Hamilton and Sir Elton John in donating to the bushfire relief efforts.
