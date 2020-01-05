Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Donate £380,000 To Australian Fire Relief As Their Home Falls Under Threat
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have donated half a million dollars, approximately £380,000, to help fight the ongoing bushfires raging through Australia.
Kidman posted about the fires on Instagram on Saturday, announcing that her financial contribution is going to fire services battling the blazes in Australia. Urban posted the same statement on his own Instagram page.
“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” Kidman wrote. “We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”
The Big Little Lies actress was reportedly visibly upset at a Golden Globes event earlier that day, where she told reporters that she was “so distracted by what’s happening in Australia,” according to People. A representative for Kidman told People that Kidman and Urban’s home is under threat by the blazes, though it is not currently on fire.
Kidman and Urban donated to the NSW Rural Fire Service, a government agency that tracks bushfires throughout the state and is the largest volunteer fire service in the world. Donations go towards supporting volunteers and providing additional services to affected communities. Along with the NSW Rural Fire Service, Kidman posted information on how to donate to other local fire services, including the Queensland Fire and Rescue, the South Australian Country Fire Service, the Victoria Country Fire Authority, the Tasmania Fire Service, and the Western Australia Department of Fire and Emergency Services.
P!nk also announced a $500,000 (£380,000) donation to Australian fire services on Saturday. “I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” she tweeted. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”
I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp— P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020
At least 24 people have died since the wildfires began in September, according to NBC. The blazes have burned through more than 12 million acres of land across three of the country’s east coast states — New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia — and have destroyed nearly 2,000 homes. Experts estimate that roughly 500 million birds, reptiles, and mammals have died in New South Wales alone.
