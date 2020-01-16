Ask pretty much any galpal about an affordable resource for an elegant, easy-wearing prom, bachelorette party, or wedding-guest dress, and the answer will probably be the same across the board: Lulus. Since its launch all the way back in 1996, the wallet-friendly retailer has dressed scores of savvy women for life events significant and fancy. And yesterday, they announced that they’ll be able to dress quite a few more, thanks to the launch of their very first plus-size bridal collection, featuring a plethora of the brand’s best-selling wedding and bridesmaid dresses in sizes XS - 3X.
“We’ve been doing bridal for quite a while,” said Lulus co-founder and CEO Colleen Winter, “and [our customers] loved the affordable price point and the better-than-expected quality. Now have extended sizing within the collection, because our customers really asked for it, and they deserve it.” A host of tried-and-tried silhouettes sit alongside never-before-seen designs in the brand’s signature exclusive colors, rendered in luxe new materials like “an exclusive lace pattern, a hammered satin, hand-beaded detailing from India, and really beautiful organza,” Winter explains. Click through to browse all 50 new styles — with everything retailing under $250, you’re going to want to add this to your wedding bag of tricks.
