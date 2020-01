Ask pretty much any galpal about an affordable resource for an elegant, easy-wearing prom, bachelorette party, or wedding-guest dress, and the answer will probably be the same across the board: Lulus . Since its launch all the way back in 1996, the wallet-friendly retailer has dressed scores of savvy women for life events significant and fancy. And yesterday, they announced that they’ll be able to dress quite a few more, thanks to the launch of their very first plus-size bridal collection , featuring a plethora of the brand’s best-selling wedding and bridesmaid dresses in sizes XS - 3X.