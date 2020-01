The Bachelorette‘s Luke P. Seems To Have Moved On With…Justin Bieber’s Ex?

Luke Parker may have been extremely unlucky in love on last season of The Bachelorette thanks to his slut-shaming and possessiveness towards Hannah Brown, but the 24-year old appears to be finding a second chance IRL with someone who actually makes a lot of sense. According to photos on Instagram, he and Caitlin Beadles, who dated Justin Bieber for a year in 2008 and was a guest at his wedding , have hung out a few times these past couple months, and a source told Us Weekly that they are indeed getting to know each other, but no one has given the other a rose just yet.