After Oscars Snub, Jennifer Lopez Emerges With Blonde Bombshell Hair

Following the announcement of the nominees for the 92nd annual Academy Awards, it didn't take long for fans and celebrities to express their outrage over Jennifer Lopez getting shut out for her role in Hustlers.
"Let me tell you something Jen, you were robbed," said Wendy Williams during her show on Monday. While Lopez still hasn't responded to the news, she's proving that she doesn't need an award to steal the show.
Last night, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton posted a gorgeous selfie of J. Lo with significantly lighter roots, fresh creamy blonde highlights, and a glamorous bombshell blowout. (Not to mention, her massive 15-carat engagement ring.) "Jell-o," the stylist wrote in the caption. When you compare it to the rooted, golden-blonde J. Lo wore to the Critics Choice Awards a few days ago, this appears to be a recent change.
It didn't take long for fans to share their love for the look. "You really went off on this hair Chris," wrote YouTuber Manny Gutierrez, while hair extension expert Violet Teriti replied, "Gorgeous!"
Whether she was making a statement with the lighter hair (or just trying a potential SuperBowl look on for size), this new color coming after the Oscars snubs is a much-needed reminder that J. Lo will always be J. Lo — and that's already a win.
Refinery29 has reached out to reps for Chris Appleton for comment, and we will update this piece if we hear back.
