After sitting with her words for a moment, Ariana says that she's likely depressed, and she's far from alone in that realization. According to a 2019 study by Blue Cross Blue Shield, more than 9 million people in the United States alone have been diagnosed with depression — that’s about 4.4%. Since 2013, depression diagnoses in millennials are up a whopping 47%, and women get diagnosed with depression 6% more often than men do. It’s likely that all of these numbers and rates of depression are higher, though, because this study only looked at people who had health insurance. According to INSIDER, millennials are more likely than baby boomers to decline medical treatment because of the cost — these services are very, very expensive, especially when you have to pay out of pocket. According to Fortune, it may have a lot to do with the economy. It’s harder for millennials than any generation before them to find well-paying work. Couple that with crushing student loans and the anxiety-inducing reports on climate change and more, and you’ve got a recipe for burnout and a millennial health crisis.