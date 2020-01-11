Laura Dern & Baby Yoda May Or May Not Be Hollywood’s Newest Couple

Dern followed this up by stating the facts: Baby Yoda is a 50-year-old creature, so it’s not inappropriate for them to theoretically be “in some kind of relationship,” and that the next man she wants to be with should be incredibly wise. So, it’s potentially a match made in heaven, right? Dern also said she doesn’t mind being the taller one, as she’s done that plenty of times before — it’s an attitude that more people on the dating apps should note.