Laura Dern & Baby Yoda May Or May Not Be Hollywood’s Newest Couple

Everybody loves Baby Yoda, but Laura Dern is here to tell you that as far as she’s concerned, Baby Yoda, aka The Child, belongs to her.
During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert wanted to clear up any confusion about Dern’s previous red carpet comments about seeing Baby Yoda at a basketball game. Dern has clearly gone deep inside the Star Wars universe thanks to her to her role as Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, but, it turns out, Dern was not dropping secrets about what’s to come in the next trilogy. Instead, she was hinting that she and Baby Yoda might be in the budding stages of a romantic relationship. Yeah, you read that correctly.
“I’m just gonna say this because we’ve been in this business for a long time now and were raised by actors. There can be a frenzy when people are friends or are in some kind of relationship and people wanna wonder…” Dern said.
Dern followed this up by stating the facts: Baby Yoda is a 50-year-old creature, so it’s not inappropriate for them to theoretically be “in some kind of relationship,” and that the next man she wants to be with should be incredibly wise. So, it’s potentially a match made in heaven, right? Dern also said she doesn’t mind being the taller one, as she’s done that plenty of times before — it’s an attitude that more people on the dating apps should note.
Listen, we know this is a joke, but also strangely we’re here for it? Colbert ended the segment wishing Dern good luck on her potential relationship with Baby Yoda, but we have yet to hear how he feels about this. Is Baby Yoda team Dern? Did Baby Yoda also see Dern at the basketball game and is looking for his next partner to be gorgeous, tall, and Emmy Award-winning? Or is this one of those awkward one-sided romances?
As for Baby Yoda, when he’s not going on basketball dates with Dern, he’s returning for his main role in The Mandalorian season 2, which will premiere this fall.
