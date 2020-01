2019 was a fantastic year for movies (a few I still haven't gotten out of my head include Parasite , Little Women Uncut Gems, and Waves ), but, unfortunately, many award shows did not step up to the plate and honor the achievements of groundbreaking directors like Greta Gerwig and Mati Diop , or unforgettable performances like Lupita Nyong'o's and Cynthia Erivo's. Now, it's time to see how the biggest, and to many, the most significant award show of the year, the Oscars , sums up this diverse year in film.