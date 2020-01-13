2019 was a fantastic year for movies (a few I still haven't gotten out of my head include Parasite, Little Women, Uncut Gems, and Waves), but, unfortunately, many award shows did not step up to the plate and honor the achievements of groundbreaking directors like Greta Gerwig and Mati Diop, or unforgettable performances like Lupita Nyong'o's and Cynthia Erivo's. Now, it's time to see how the biggest, and to many, the most significant award show of the year, the Oscars, sums up this diverse year in film.
Here are the nominees for the 92nd Oscars. The show will air live on ABC Sunday February 9. In the words of Issa Rae, "Congratulations to these men!"
Advertisement
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Director
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Sam Mendes, 1917
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Philipps, Joker
Best Screenplay
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bongo Joon-ho, Jin Won Han
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi, Poland
Honeyland, North Macedonia
Les Miserable, France
Pain & Glory, Spain
Parasite, South Korea
Best Documentary
The Cave
Honeyland
American Factory
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Best Documentary Short Subject
Advertisement
Learning To Skateboard In The Warzone If You're A Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk, Walk, Cha-Cha
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
The Lighthouse
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Animated Short
"Dcera"
"Hair Love"
"Kitbull"
"Memorable"
"Sister"
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best Animated Feature
How To Train Your Dragon
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Original Song
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman
"Into the Unknown," Frozen 2
"Stand Up," Harriet
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
"I'm Standing With You," Breakthrough
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood\
Parasite
Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Live Action Short Film:
"Brotherhood"
"Nefta Football Club"
"The Neighbors' Window"
"Saira"
"A SisteR"
Advertisement