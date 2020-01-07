BIP Villain Blake Horstmann Started 2020 By Getting Punched In The Face

Some of us started brought in the new year with a champagne-fueled countdown that ended in a kiss. Others stayed home for the evening, cutting out words and pictures from magazines for their ambitious 2020 vision boards. Bachelor in Paradise's Blake Horstmann started the new decade in a completely different way: with a trip to the emergency room.
On Monday, Horstmann frightened his fans by appearing on his Instagram story with a very swollen black eye. He earned the shiner on a trip to New York City over the holidays when a stranger approached him to start a fight.
“Some crazy person decided to punch a bunch of us standing there, and I was on the wrong end of one of the punches, unfortunately, me and like four other people,” he said in his story.
Though he’s doing fine now, the Bachelor alum did tell PEOPLE that the injuries that he sustained might be even more serious than they appear. “I have a fracture in my orbital floor, and so I am waiting to hear if I will need surgery,” Hortsmann revealed. “Have to let the swelling and bruising go down first.”
Hopefully, the random attack isn’t a sign of how 2020 will be for Horstmann — he really doesn’t need to go through another rough year.
The Colorado sales representative spent the better part of 2019 being branded the supervillain of Bachelor in Paradise after finding himself in the center of a the island's drama. It seemed like Horstmann was romantically linked to almost everyone on the island at some point, but he still ended up leaving paradise with a only a bad reputation and a broken heart to show for it.
Horstmann is on the mend from both the events of last year and his black eye, so don't worry; you can catch the BIP star recapping Pilot Pete's love story every week on his various social media platforms.
