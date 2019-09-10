Blake Horstmann Is Already Ready For Stagecoach 2020

Blake Horstmann is ready to return to the scene of the crime. On Monday night, the former Bachelorette contestant left Bachelor In Paradise after what amounted to a reputation-ruining failure of a stint on the island. Due to his antics earlier in the year at the country music festival Stagecoach, during which he managed to hook up with two women from Bachelor Nation and flirt with another, Blake became Public Enemy No. 1 as far as romance was concerned on the reality show. He briefly believed that Kristina Schulman was the light at the end of his tunnel, but after both went home last night, he has a new plan: Stagecoach 2020.
Advertisement
"To say paradise was rough for me is an understatement," he wrote on Instagram Monday night following the airing of his departure. "I have no one to blame but myself for that. It’s not easy putting yourself and all of your mistakes out there for the world to see."
In his farewell message, he shared the respect he has for every contestant who took a chance on love, and thanked those both on the TV and in front of it who sent him kind messages in the midst of all the drama.
"I hope that this is not the end of my story and I can look back at this summer and be grateful for the lessons learned and the friends made," he wrote, adding the hashtag #imstillgoingtostagecoach.
View this post on Instagram
To say paradise was rough for me is an understatement. I have no one to blame but myself for that. It’s not easy putting yourself and all of your mistakes out there for the world to see. No matter the differences all of us had on that beach, I will always have respect for each and every one of you, being brave enough to be yourselves and chase the love we all feel we deserve. Never forget that we are all human and not characters on television. I want to thank those of you that have sent me kind words and encouraging messages. Those have helped more than you will ever know. I hope that this is not the end of my story and I can look back at this summer and be grateful for the lessons learned and the friends made #bekind #imstillnotgonnastopdancing #imstillgoingtostagecoach
Luckily, Stagecoach is ready to welcome him back with open arms.
“As it turns out, what happens at Stagecoach doesn’t always stay at Stagecoach!" Stacy Vee, VP Festival Talent, Goldenvoice / VP Artist Relations Messina Touring Group told Refinery29 in a statement earlier in the season, when Blake's drama was first brewing. "We are sorry to hear about the heap of trouble Blake has gotten himself into. Hopefully he can work it out and come and see us again this year – we loved seeing the gang at the show!"
However, not everyone is on board with Blake returning to the place that got him into this mess.
"Love this message, love you...but don’t love the #," Jason Tartick, who was on Blake's season of The Bachelorette, commented. "maybe call in sick to stage coach next year."
Adam Gottschalk had a different plan, offering to be his "stage coach guardian" this time around. Him, and pretty much everyone else who will now be flocking to the festival thanks to this season of BIP.
Advertisement