Blake Horstmann Is Already Ready For Stagecoach 2020

Blake Horstmann is ready to return to the scene of the crime. On Monday night, the former Bachelorette contestant left Bachelor In Paradise after what amounted to a reputation-ruining failure of a stint on the island. Due to his antics earlier in the year at the country music festival Stagecoach , during which he managed to hook up with two women from Bachelor Nation and flirt with another, Blake became Public Enemy No. 1 as far as romance was concerned on the reality show. He briefly believed that Kristina Schulman was the light at the end of his tunnel, but after both went home last night, he has a new plan: Stagecoach 2020.