Ashley Graham’s Pronovias Bridal Collection Is Size-Inclusive & Gorgeous

Today, Ashley Graham and Pronovias announced a collection of bridal gowns (and suits!) specifically designed with all types of women in mind. The 16-piece collection, which runs the gamut in terms of silhouettes and styles, is available in sizes up to 34. But it isn’t the number of sizes that makes this collection special. Rather, it’s the work that both parties put into ensuring that the entire collection would fit every woman’s unique body. “Thanks to Ashley’s guidance, we have improved further the fit and construction of our gowns to dress with style the dreams of all women,” says the Chief Artistic Officer of Pronovias, Alessandra Rinaudo.