Beyoncé Was Fashionably Late To The Golden Globes In Custom Schiaparelli

Beyoncé isn’t a stranger to the Globes, despite the low-key entrance. On Sunday, she was nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for The Lion King‘s “Spirit.” Unfortunately, she didn’t win (the honor went to Rocketman’s “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” instead). Beyoncé was previously nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress for her role in the 2006 remake of Dreamgirls, and received two Best Original Song nominations, one for “Listen” from Dreamgirls and another for “Once In a Lifetime” from Cadillac Records.