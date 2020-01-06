We know the bob haircut has been sweeping Hollywood as of late. The sharp, blunt, chin-skimming length is on track to be the accessory of 2020 — and the Golden Globes red carpet has solidified the hair trend in spades.
Tonight, it feels as if almost every celebrity showed up with some variation of a expertly-styled bob. Fan-favorite Reese Witherspoon wore her blonde chop slicked back and polished, as did The Politician's up-and-coming redhead Zoey Deutch. While Knives Out star Ana de Amas and The Act's Joey King opted for low ponytails, Kerry Washington and Tiffany Haddish wore their bobs with major volume.
Scroll though to see the breakout haircut of the 2020 Golden Globes — and every way the stars styled it.