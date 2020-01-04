Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” Video Is Giving Us Major Taylor Swift Lover Vibes

Is it just us or are there some strong similarities between Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” and Taylor Swift’s Lover? The line between “of course not” and “um, maybe” became very blurry following the release of Bieber’s new music video.
Bieber’s first single in four years, in which he’s most likely gushing over wife Hailey Bieber, dropped on January 3. And a mere 24 hours later, fans were treated to a “yummy” video (bad pun I know).
A pink-haired Bieber, wearing a matching pink hoodie and a candy necklace, walks through a kitchen into what appears to be a dining hall. From there, viewers are subjected to more pastel, up close shots of food, some interesting looking, fashionably-dressed diners, and a dance routine in the vein of Busby Berkeley's flamboyant numbers.
While it’s kind of an obvious no-brainer that the video would incorporate food — the song is called “Yummy” — the other pastel, over-the-top visuals give off a very “Me!” meets “You Need To Calm Down” vibe with a touch of “Lover.” Even the promos for Bieber’s and Swift’s videos have similar vibes. Well, minus the long list of cameo announcements on the former’s side.
Here’s Bieber’s “Yummy” teaser.
And the one for Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down.”
It may all just be one big coincidence or maybe Bieber did take a page out of Swift’s visual handbook. The latter would be very surprising given the ongoing drama between Swift and Bieber’s manager and friend Scooter Braun, but who knows? See for yourself below.
