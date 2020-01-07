But are all of the characters Canadian, or just the Schitt's Creek residents? There are some mentions of locations in the United States that the Rose family has lived in or visited, like New York City and Los Angeles, so it might be safe to say that they are an American family "forced" to reside in Canada. They might even be dual citizens for marriage or tax reasons. Rose Video, the company that made the family rich and famous, was known as North America's second most popular video store chain — which helps bolster the theory that the family was multinational to begin with.