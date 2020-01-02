Sephora’s 2020 Birthday Gifts Are Better Than Ever Before

The Champagne flutes have been clinked, the numerous vision-related puns made, and the post-NYE Gatorade dutifully chugged. Thankfully for our serotonin levels come January 2nd, the new year doesn't just bring sparkly dresses and good vibes galore: If you're a Sephora Beauty Insider, it also means a new year of complimentary birthday gifts — and the store has seriously stepped it up for 2020.
This year, you've got three luxe options to choose from, in addition to a fourth rotating option that's exclusive to VIB and Rouge members. (More on that later.) "Sephora's birthday gifts are something our clients look forward to every year," says Allegra Stanley, Vice President, General Manager of Loyalty for Sephora, via press release. "As our clients continue to show interest in different categories like clean beauty and hair care, we're pleased to be able to deliver differentiated options through our birthday gift offerings, providing clients more choice than ever before."
Now, onto the good stuff: Whereas past birthday gifts skewed towards makeup and skin care, 2020's mini sets include products for hair and body as well, a first for the retailer. Ahead, a closer look at what you can expect to snag during your birthday month — and remember, you can redeem them for $0 both in-store or online.
