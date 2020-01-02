The Associated Press reports that Nick Gordon, the ex-partner of Whitney Houston's late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. He was 30.
Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker, Jr. told People that Gordon died on Wednesday following a drug overdose. The Daily Mail, citing anonymous sources, reported that Gordon “died from a suspected drugs overdose” following “a series of heart attacks after he was rushed into intensive care in Florida amid New Year’s celebrations.”
In a statement, Gordon’s attorney Joe S. Habachy said, “My heart is heavy today after learning that my long time client Nick Gordon died at the young age of 30."
Advertisement
"While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential.”
The death comes three years after Gordon was found liable in the wrongful death of his ex-girlfriend and Whitney Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.
In 2015, Brown, 22, was found unconscious and unresponsive in the bathtub of the townhouse she shared with Gordon. An autopsy revealed Brown had morphine, cocaine, alcohol, and prescription drugs in her body at the time of death. Brown’s family accused Gordon of giving his then-girlfriend a “toxic cocktail” and putting her face-down in the bathwater. She died six months later.
While Gordon was never charged with a crime, he was found responsible in the wrongful death lawsuit brought against him by Brown’s family and was ordered to pay $36 million to her estate.
In addition to the legal judgement against him in Brown’s death, Gordon faced domestic battery charges brought by his ex-girlfriend, Laura Leal in 2017 and 2018. Per People, the charges were dropped in the 2017 case. Prosecutors dismissed the 2018 case due to lack of evidence.
Houston brought Gordon into her home as an orphan when he was 12 years old and raised him with Brown, though she never fully adopted him. The beloved singer and actress drowned in a bathtub in 2012 at the age of 48. Her death was ruled accidental, with cocaine use and heart disease listed as contributing factors.
Related Content:
Advertisement