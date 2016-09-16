Twitter Reacts To Court Ruling Nick Gordon Responsible For Bobbi Kristina's Death

People are reeling at the bombshell news that Nick Gordon has been found responsible for the death of former girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobbi Brown. The judge made his decision on Friday, after Gordon failed to appear at a mandatory court hearing in Atlanta for the $50 million wrongful death civil lawsuit that the Brown estate filed against him.
The case alleges that before she was found unresponsive in her bathtub in January 2015, Gordon gave Bobbi a "toxic cocktail, rendering her unconscious and then put her face down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage," as Entertainment Tonight reports. Now, the world is reacting to the ruling that Gordon is being held responsible for Brown's July 2015 death, at age 22, after spending six months in a coma.
Here is a roundup of tweets capturing the initial range of feelings people have about the court decision. Some are shocked by the news, while others seem completely unsurprised. The majority of people appear to be unsympathetic toward Gordon, seeing his refusal to appear in court as an admission of guilt.
Nick Gordon guilty ass. Just fully admitted wrong doing by not showing up to court.— Doo-Wop Hooligan (@presidentsr) September 16, 2016
This only states what most knew. Nick Gordon Found Liable for the Wrongful Death of Bobbi Kristina Brown https://t.co/zpwVC0U3Q7 via @etnow— Sober Dating Guru (@12StepMatch) September 16, 2016
Good luck with getting them checks! Nick Gordon held responsible in Bobbi Kristina's death. A jury to determine... https://t.co/CgSPDRheoH— thecarlottacshow (@cchatwoodshow) September 16, 2016
Why is Nick Gordon responsible for #BobbiKristina dying? I'm really trying to understand.— Jimmy Flutetron (@BlackOrfeo) September 16, 2016
