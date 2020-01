31 Looks To Inspire Your 2020 Aesthetic

The start of a new year — let alone a new decade — is the perfect excuse to finally toss out those overworn (or under-worn) pieces in your wardrobe and make room for new additions. Maybe you’ve had your eye on the Saks Potts coat you first saw during NYFW last February , have been saving up for a covetable Bottega Veneta pouch bag, or just really need to re-up your collection of white T-shirts and high-waisted jeans. To do so, though, while also staying true to your new year’s resolution to master organization, you’ll have to trim the excess.