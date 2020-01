Remember when Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor couldn't be in the same room as each other? Now, these exes are friends, and Stassi and Jax's new wife, Brittany Cartwright are BFF, too. This double-date pairing proves one thing — that Jax and Stassi will always be the most popular in the group, so they (and their respective partners) get the first credits spot. It also probably means that these two stay above the fray and don't let the petty drama shake their relationships.