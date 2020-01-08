And yeah, for some Vanderpump fans, the credits sequence just looks like a credit sequence. Smoldering looks, glasses of wine, short dresses, Lisa looking fabulous. But what if the Vanderpump Rules opening credits were a window into the soul of season? A way to predict the goings-on of the cast members? Let's take a look at each new cast grouping in the credits for potential Vanderpump season 8 spoilers...