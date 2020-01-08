It was only a matter of time before Vanderpump Rules had to widen its net and cast to include more than their OGs — once a majority of the once-struggling SURvers had gone on to purchase million-dollar-plus homes in Los Angeles, the jig was up that these men and women weren’t exactly relatable — enter Max Boyens, the new general manager at TomTom. The new restaurant was apparently casting gold, because the Vanderpump Rules season 8 previews show that Max is likely getting himself into trouble this season because of his numerous dalliances with the ladies of SUR and TomTom.
Advertisement
According to his Bravo bio, Max is “living his best life.” I’m not sure if being a new character on an aging reality show is “best life” material, but again, who am I to judge someone’s hopes and dreams? The spon-con potential alone here is priceless. Max is BFF with Toms Sandoval and Schwartz, who are also his bosses at TomTom. Sandoval said in a preview that Max is “the glue that holds it all together.” Interestingly enough, per Bravo, Max only has one rule in his “wildly active” social life — “never date an employee.” He doesn't seem to adhere to that rule though, because he did go out with Scheana Shay for like, one minute and VPR previews already show Max hooking up with fellow TomTom employee Dayna Kathan. That guideline flew right out the window, didn’t it there, Max? This is sure to fuel a lot of the storylines in season 8, given that Dana is moving from TomTom to SUR to help Lisa out.
Max’s Instagram is pretty tame given the fact that he describes his dating life as “wildly active.” There's no getting over that. The feed is mostly selfies and photos with his friends in exotic locales like Mammoth and Malibu. There may be a little bit of a hint that Max would love to at least start to settle down and commit to one gal, give up that party-boy lifestyle — one of his Instagram photos shows Max sitting alone at a beautiful vista with the caption, “this could be us...but you playin":
Advertisement
And yes, that’s a meme, but he also included the hashtags #lonely and #iliketobelittlespoon, so, is there a softer side to Max that’s trying to break through? We all contain multitudes, even Max. There’s also no sign on Max’s Instagram that he and Dayna or Scheana (or anyone else for that matter) are an item, so it seems he's still on the hunt for someone to share that Santa Barbara vista with.
Besides his work at TomTom, Max is a “consultant and mixologist” at Una Mas cocktails, so perhaps he's hoping Vanderpump Rules will help guide him to further fortune and fame in the restaurant world, like Lisa did for the Toms. They have their own restaurant now, and even though Lisa owns like, a majority 90 percent stake in it, the bar does have their name on the building. That’s pretty cool. They’re the bosses… when Lisa and her husband aren’t around. Dream big, Max!
Related Content:
Advertisement