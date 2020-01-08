And yes, that’s a meme, but he also included the hashtags #lonely and #iliketobelittlespoon, so, is there a softer side to Max that’s trying to break through? We all contain multitudes, even Max. There’s also no sign on Max’s Instagram that he and Dayna or Scheana (or anyone else for that matter) are an item, so it seems he's still on the hunt for someone to share that Santa Barbara vista with.