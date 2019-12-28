Anna Kendrick & A Hockey Player? The Internet Wants It To Happen

Beau, thank you again for saving all those kittens at that animal shelter in the Bahamas when the Hurricane hit. Still amazed that you swam to Miami with them on your back.— Mattyboy (@ExIsledUsher) December 26, 2019
hey man thanks for letting me use your gear during that fundraiser you held for the animal shelter to save puppies. Your cup was way too big but other than that everything worked fine. Thanks again!— Big Heat (@DanyAllstar15) December 26, 2019
He dogsat for the ENTIRE ANIMAL SHELTER last week. A real one, for sure.— cd (@CDIsles) December 26, 2019
Remember Beau when you saved me from a burning building, cooked me a 7 course meal and taught me 8 languages , that was a great day— Bruno Gervais (@bruno_gervais27) December 26, 2019
Hey dude, thanks so much for donating me your kidney. I wasn’t sure I was going to overcome my kidney failure but then you came through and literally gave me an organ. You also paid for the entire procedure. I wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for you you’re such a nice guy ❤️— Bobby (@Forza_Firmino) December 26, 2019
Once when I was walking home from the bus stop I tripped over my untied shoe and fell in a puddle, and out of nowhere Beau appeared, tied it, and gave me the jersey off his back to dry up. Then he made me chicken parm for my family. I have never been so greatful in my entire life— Johnathan Rizzi (@Johnathan_Rizzi) December 27, 2019
Here’s his schedule for January pic.twitter.com/7VFhngWhXv— x - Luke’s troops 🇨🇦 (@nine2shine) December 27, 2019
These replies have been my entertainment for the last two days. Thank you all for regaling me with the true tales of this man’s heroism.— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2019