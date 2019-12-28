Story from Pop Culture

Anna Kendrick & A Hockey Player? The Internet Wants It To Happen

Tara Edwards
Photo: Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan/Getty.
They say you miss 100% of the shots you never take, but luckily for hockey player Anthony Beauvillier, the shot he took to chat up Anna Kendrick is supported by the bulk of the internet.
On Christmas, Beauvillier sent a tweet to Kendrick, simply writing, “hi.” While she didn’t respond at first, many fellow hockey players and fans decided to give Beauvillier some help by replying to his tweet with wingman excellence, hyping him up to be a very eligible bachelor she should take note of.  
Many of the supportive tweets joked that Beauvillier is a great guy who is especially good with animals, and made up several scenarios involving him rescuing animals from distress.
Others hyped Beauvillier up by joking about his personal acts of heroism, including donating a kidney.
One person even joined in on the jokes by giving Kendrick Beauvillier’s upcoming schedule so she can possibly schedule a date.
While it doesn't sound like they’re actually going to go on a date — Kendrick has been rumored to be dating a cinematographer — she did finally respond to his initial tweet, thanking everyone for their humorous replies.
“These replies have been my entertainment for the last two days. Thank you all for regaling me with the true tales of this man’s heroism,” wrote Kendrick.
