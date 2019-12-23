What Christmas gift do you get for the woman who has basically come to epitomize the holiday? Well, in honor of the 25th anniversary of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas (Is You)" basically every celebrity gave her the gift of song. Specifically, her song, which they lip-synched in honor of the Queen of Christmas herself.
A new video, fittingly titled "Happy Anniversary, All I Want For Christmas Is You!," features Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Ali Wong, Millie Bobby Brown, a "nice" Kim Kardashian alongside "naughty" Kris Jenner, and ugly sweater aficionado Ryan Reynolds doing their best impression of the elusive chanteuse. Props to Laverne Cox for bringing her own wind machine. And how cute is Olivia Newton-John with her little sign showing how hopelessly devoted to Mimi she is? But what's with Carey's new bestie Billy Eichner using his phone? Does he not know these words by heart by now? Come on!
The gift was much appreciated by Carey, who took to Instagram to send her appreciation to all involved. "WOW! This is one of the best Christmas gifts I could ever have gotten," she wrote. "I am so thankful to all of my friends and favorite artists who participated in this video. You brought a huge smile to my face."
Ours too, Mariah, ours too.
