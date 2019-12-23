The five-member powerhouse under SM Entertainment released their full-length repackaged album, The Rêve Festival: Finale, along with the music video for their newest lead single, "Psycho." In no time, the album reached No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes chart. And while this kind of chart domination is expected from the Korean queens of all things bittersweet, this time, they've broken a new girl group record.
After topping the U.S. iTunes chart earlier this year with EPs 'The Reve Festival:' Day 1' in June and 'The ReVe Festival:' Day 2' in August, this third No. 1 makes Red Velvet the only girl group in history to top the U.S. album chart three times in a single year — beating out beloved American groups Destiny's Child and The Pussycat Dolls for the title.
It's only fitting that "Psycho" is the single that tips the scale for the idols. A groovy trap vibe with a gorgeous A24-esque indie classic aesthetic, the single has all the charm and swagger of Red Velvet's 2018 mega-hit, "Bad Boy," but with an updated, sophisticated glow. It's just like the group to drop a certified bop on one of the last days of the year, underscoring their power and making sure that their effortless ferocity puts us in the perfect mood for the new year.
