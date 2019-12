It's only fitting that "Psycho" is the single that tips the scale for the idols. A groovy trap vibe with a gorgeous A24-esque indie classic aesthetic, the single has all the charm and swagger of Red Velvet's 2018 mega-hit, "Bad Boy, " but with an updated, sophisticated glow. It's just like the group to drop a certified bop on one of the last days of the year, underscoring their power and making sure that their effortless ferocity puts us in the perfect mood for the new year.