With “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,” Netflix May Have A Viral Hit

You never know where you might find your new favorite song. Maybe it’ll be in your car. At your salon. Or maybe it’ll be while you’re watching Netflix. That seems to be the case for fans of Netflix’s The Witcher, who are loving “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.”
In episode 2 of Netflix’s new fantasy thriller series, Jaskier (Joey Batey) the bard tags along with Geralt (Henry Cavill) on an adventure, which results in a very catchy tune. Batey, along with composers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli, spoke to Decider about what went into creating the musical hit, which, by the way, was almost a rap song.
Belousova said that series creator Lauren Schmidt wanted the medieval and renaissance tone of the show to come through in the song, but for it to still have a contemporary feel.
“This is exactly what we were trying to achieve because, to us, Joey and his character, Jaskier, he’s like Freddy Mercury of the Continent, basically,” Belousova said. “We’re trying to make him the rockstar of the Continent.”
In other words, according to Ostinelli, “[Jaskier] needed a very good, medieval rock, modern ballad.”
Belousova and Ostinelli deliberately avoided the Witcher saga’s books and video game adaptations, so their music choices wouldn’t be tainted. They also worked with Batey, who contributed to the distinct melody of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” And fun fact: Batey recorded the song while he was “sick as a dog.”
“I feel sorry for them that they had to put up with me in my decrepit state,” Batey said. “But hopefully it doesn’t sound too bad.”
Hear it for yourself. Check out The Witcher streaming now, and if you love it too, pray to the Netflix gods that they release the soundtrack for the series ASAP.
