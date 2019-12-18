For those who've always wished that life could be more like a musical, Netflix's Soundtrack is the show for you. The series, streaming now, switches between timelines and yes, you guessed it, soundtracks, to tell the story of Sam (Paul James) and Nellie (Callie Hernandez) and everyone else in their orbit. While every song featured on Soundtrack could be considered a love song, as viewers quickly learn, love and loss go hand in hand in this musical series created by Gossip Girl's Josh Safran. It's safe to say that the soundtrack of this Netflix series will make you spontaneously break into song, while also making you laugh, cry, and bust a move.
This big-budget lip-sync battle has a classic rom-com premise: the boy literally bumps into the girl and they lock eyes. But, it doesn't exactly end happily ever after. Instead, it's a show for those who aren't afraid to dream, even when they know that those dreams might not come true. Those dreamers also know the power of a good soundtrack, which this show definitely has. From Whitney Houston to Joni Mitchell to Carly Rae Jepsen, this is the kind of playlist you could happily put on shuffle.