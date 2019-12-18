This big-budget lip-sync battle has a classic rom-com premise: the boy literally bumps into the girl and they lock eyes. But, it doesn't exactly end happily ever after. Instead, it's a show for those who aren't afraid to dream, even when they know that those dreams might not come true. Those dreamers also know the power of a good soundtrack, which this show definitely has. From Whitney Houston to Joni Mitchell to Carly Rae Jepsen, this is the kind of playlist you could happily put on shuffle.

