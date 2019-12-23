How Idina Menzel Went From Queen Elsa To Uncut Gems’ Pitch-Perfect Long Island Mom

Menzel’s role as Dinah, Howard’s long-suffering wife, isn’t the most flashy of the bunch, nor does she get the most screen time. Still, her scenes are unforgettable. In Howard’s turbulent, messy existence, Dinah’s word is law. She’s the mother of his two children, the one only one willing to call him on his bullshit. Whether she’s ordering him to turn off the basketball game he’s been glued to and put his son to bed — ”Now!” — or squeezing into her bat mitzvah dress after a Passover Seder meal just to prove she can, Dinah will not be ignored.

