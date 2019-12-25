From Joyful & Funny To Dark & Scary: See These Movies In Theaters On Christmas Day

Whether you’re a certified cinephile or someone who just needs a break from family merriment this holiday season, this is your casual reminder that the movie theater is open on Christmas day. You can sneak away for some “me” time.
After the presents are opened and tasty pies are consumed, taking a trip to the movie theater is a good way to get out of the house on Christmas day. This is especially true if you’re looking to avoid your favorite drunk aunt’s FBI-level questions about your dating life. Even better, depending on where you live and what you go to see, the theater might be empty — which means no loud chewing or talking during the movie. Just blissful cinema sounds.
This year there are four films opening on Christmas day and a handful of other blockbusters opening around the same time, so you can get your fix of popcorn and fictional drama (or comedy!) during the most wonderful time of the year.
Not sure what to see? From a musical where Taylor Swift plays a cat, to a coming-of-age period piece, consider this your go-to guide of what to watch on Christmas Day in theaters.
