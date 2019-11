So Bad They May Be Good? It’s Still A Delight To Watch These Bad Holiday Movies

While there are plenty of amazing festive flicks that we could (and do) watch over and over again during this time of year, there are also some films that we’re not sure why Hollywood greenlit in the first place. Given that nearly all holiday movies have some sort of cheesy slant , predictable family drama, and a far-fetched romance that involves an old childhood crush, and ex, or a perfect stranger, it takes a lot to make a terrible one. But alas, terrible holiday movies do exist.