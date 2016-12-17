These Are America's Favorite Christmas Movies

Holiday movies are as much a part of many of our holiday traditions as stockings by the fire or marathon cookie-baking sessions.
If you're like me, it isn't really the holiday season until I hear that department store Santa bark "Ho, ho, ho!" as he pushes Ralphie down the slide in A Christmas Story.
Do you hear Will Ferrell's voice from Elf scream, "I know him," every time someone mentions the jolly old elf? I know it isn't just me.
Is kicking it old school in Seneca Falls with George and the gang from It's A Wonderful Life your thing? It turns out, you're not alone.
Also not alone are the millions of kids (of all ages) that watch Home Alone and wonder exactly what Kevin's parents do for a living to afford that house and all of those luxurious vacations.
Looking for some trivia about your Christmas favorites to amaze your friends over some hot cocoa at your next watch party? Look no further. Click through as we break it down for you.
Sorry, no major awards coming your way marked "Fragile."
