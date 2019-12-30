Another year of Money Diaries has come and gone, and we are thankful y’all keep coming back for more. In honor of welcoming the roaring ‘20s, we wanted to take a quick look back at some of our (and your!) favorites diaries of the year. We caught up with some of the most popular diarists of 2019 to see where they are now and how they’re doing post-diary.
Money Diaries 2019
A Week In Minneapolis, MN, On A $48,508 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we’re tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We’re asking millennials how th