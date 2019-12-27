But Will wasn't actually scammed by an Internet scheme. GiGi existed, and Joe learned as much when he FaceTimed Will in episode 9. Joe was fresh off discovering Delilah's body in his cage without remembering whether he'd killed her (he didn't), and Joe wanted to talk the one person he could have killed but didn't. Will assured him that if Joe had intended to let Delilah go then he probably didn't kill her. Joe and Will remained in contact, but Joe seemed to have dropped off a bit while he spent more time with Love to prepare for their baby to be born. A postcard from Will in the final episode read, "Haven't heard from you for a while, everything ok?"