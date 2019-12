Similarly to the time Joe locked Benji (Lou Taylor Pucci) in a cage in the first season, this plan seemed to just be a placeholder until Joe figured out what to do. In Benji's case, Joe killed him. In Will's case, Joe eventually set him free. That's because, in season 2, Joe was desperate to prove that he wasn't the monstrous person Beck (Elizabeth Lail) accused him of being before her own death. But Joe's also not stupid; he was wary of letting Will go without assurance that Will wouldn't turn him in. He gave Will the task of trying to prove to Joe that Will was trustworthy. Will thought on things and then was honest with Joe, saying, "No matter what I say, you will never be sure if I'll turn you in." But then Will appealed to Joe's "good" side. "I know you want to do the right thing," Will said, adding that Joe only does bad things to protect other people. "To me that makes you more good than bad," Will said. "But to really be good, Joe, you have to let me out of here."