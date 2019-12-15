As Racists Take Down Doctor Manhattan, Here’s How Cyclops Became The Big Bad On Watchmen

What we don’t know is if Crawford was a member of the organization, though all signs point to yes. We left off in episode 9 with Agent Laurie Blake (Jean Smart) figuring out that he had something to do with the Cyclops, and seemingly being on to their next plot. When she went to his home to confront his widow Jane Crawford (Frances Fisher), she sent Blake through a trapdoor and into the basement, which houses the Cyclops’ headquarters. There, the tables turned when Sen. Joe Keene (James Wolk) revealed he is in charge of the organization now and their plan is to kill Doctor Manhattan (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) in order to turn themselves (or at least Keene) into Doctor Manhattan — with all his extraordinary abilities.