Taylor Swift spent her 30th birthday performing at the 2019 Jingle Ball in Madison Square Garden, and while she gave her fans the gift of her new holiday song, “Christmas Tree Farm,” she got a gift in return: a giant three-tiered birthday cake emblazoned with photos of her cats, Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and her newest kitty addition, Benjamin Button.
Z100 DJ Elvis Duran wheeled out the cake after Swift finished her set. “Wow,” was all she could say. “You have to eat the whole thing,” said Duran. The DJ then informed the crowd that Swift also spent her 25th birthday performing at the Jingle Ball, and thanked her for spending another milestone birthday at the Ball. The arena crowd capped off the celebration by singing “Happy Birthday” to Swift.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY @taylorswift13 💖💖💖💖 #Z100JٌingleBall pic.twitter.com/ZHvDvh3EAW— B (@thebrandon907) December 14, 2019
Look at this cake. It’s covered in Christmas ornaments, her cat's faces, and dripped glitter purple icing. On the stand, the cat cake is taller than Swift is, and she was wearing high-heeled boots. It’s a cake truly worthy of anyone playing Bombalurina.
At Jingle Ball, Swift was also presented with a medley of famous faces on the screens, including Katy Perry, BTS, Niall Horan, Why Don’t We, Lizzo, and Monsta X, who said her “present is us.” Talk about an amazing birthday gift.
Later, Swift's birthday celebrations continued with another round of famous pals, including Halsey, Camila Cabello, Martha Hunt, and model Gigi Hadid, at Oscar Wilde in New York City, People reports.
Happy birthday but make it santa 🎅 pic.twitter.com/kozpqXMEyi— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 14, 2019
Also in attendance? Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Jack Antonoff, and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, all of whom showed up in a tweet that Swift captioned, "Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind... I just.. seriously feel so lucky and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*"
Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind... I just.. seriously feel so lucky and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree* pic.twitter.com/40RSnRGcPm— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 14, 2019
Incredibly, Swift also had another birthday cake decorated with her cats. This smaller cake was decked out with roses, lifelike cat heads that look eerily just like her cats, down to Benjamin’s bright blue eyes, and even “paws” poking out. “Fur real guys this was my cake,” Swift wrote on Instagram.
