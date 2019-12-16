The Best Songs From The Watchmen Season One Soundtrack

Fans of Alan Moore's original comic book Watchmen were hesitantly excited when the news broke that the dark super hero story would be making its way to HBO. The series takes place in a dystopian United States, where superheroes and masked vigilantes are being hunted by a group of white supremacists called Cyclops. Police officer Angela Abar (Regina King) is at the center of the story, her complicated family heritage holding the secret of the plot to capture Dr. Manhattan (a very naked Yahya Abdul Mateen II).
In addition to an incredible cast of actors (which includes Jeremy Irons, Louis Gossett Jr., Jean Smart, and Hong Chau) and a killer script by showrunner Damon Lindelof, the driving force behind Watchmen is its powerful, mood-setting soundtrack. The HBO show's carefully selected tracks set the stage for each episode of the super hero drama, keeping us on the edge of our seats from beginning to end.
From everything to modern hip hop to romantic 1950s ballads to classical music, click through to see the best songs from season one of Watchmen.