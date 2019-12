The Best Songs From The Watchmen Season One Soundtrack

Fans of Alan Moore's original comic book Watchmen were hesitantly excited when the news broke that the dark super hero story would be making its way to HBO. The series takes place in a dystopian United States, where superheroes and masked vigilantes are being hunted by a group of white supremacists called Cyclops . Police officer Angela Abar ( Regina King ) is at the center of the story, her complicated family heritage holding the secret of the plot to capture Dr. Manhattan ( a very naked Yahya Abdul Mateen II ).