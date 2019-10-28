Inside Watchmen’s Surprising Full-Frontal Male Nudity

While 2019’s version of Watchmen hasn’t given us Dr. Manhattan in the flesh yet, we have heard about him a few times. The first notable instance arrives at the beginning of “Martial Feats,” when Angela Abar (Regina King) and Will Reeves (Louis Gossett Jr.) argue about how Will could have possibly murdered Judd Crawfrod (Don Johnson) in last week's premiere. Will claims he could be Dr. Manhattan, who has the ability to grow to 100 feet tall, make copies of himself, and be in two places at once. Why couldn’t he take the form of an elderly Black man? Angela reminds Will the one thing Dr. Manhattan can’t do is look like a human. Plus, he’s been on Mars for years.

