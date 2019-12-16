Will HBO’s Watchmen Get A Season 2?

The first season of HBO's dark horse superhero drama Watchmen went out with a bang during its Sunday night finale, and fans of the show finally learned the fate of the mysterious Dr. Manhattan (played by Yahya Abdul Mateen II) and a few other key players from season one. With the storyline of the comic book adaptation neatly wrapped up after nine exhilarating episodes, there's only one unanswered question left: Will the show be getting a second season?
Well, the verdict is still out. After the past success of the network's other massive shows like Game of Thrones and Westworld, it only makes sense for HBO to greenlight another season of Watchmen...right?
If HBO does go forward with a season two, there's a good chance that the current showrunner Damon Lindelof won't be behind the wheel. In an interview with Collider.com, the screenwriter and producer revealed that he didn't feel that he had anything to give to Watchmen after telling the story in the first season.
"I really wasn’t thinking about Season 2 as I was making Season 1," Lindelof told the site ahead of the show's October television premiere. "So it’s basically like every good idea that we have that’s worthwhile is going into this season, and I don’t want it to feel like we’ll pay that off later or ‘don’t worry about that one’. Every story we’re telling, let’s pack it into these nine episodes.”
Season one of the Watchmen picks up 34 years after the events of the comic books and the 2009 film. Angela Abar (powerhouse Regina King) is our protagonist, and she and her husband Cal/Doctor Manhattan are forced to face a massive white supremacist terrorist group as well as a mysterious entrepreneur with a very big clock. Lindelof says that though he's obviously emotionally attached to the show and its characters, the story of this dystopian world isn't just his to tell — another person could very well come into the picture and get in the driver's seat next season.
"My feeling is, obviously Watchmen is not mine. That’s what’s beautiful about it. And someone else can take the reins," Lindelof said. "I’m not entirely sure that I should do another season, because kind of what keeps it fresh is sort of a new vision. If I had the right idea, I’d certainly be open to it. But I haven’t had that idea yet.”
