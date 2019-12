Will HBO’s Watchmen Get A Season 2?

Season one of the Watchmen picks up 34 years after the events of the comic books and the 2009 film. Angela Abar ( powerhouse Regina King ) is our protagonist, and she and her husband Cal/Doctor Manhattan are forced to face a massive white supremacist terrorist group as well as a mysterious entrepreneur with a very big clock. Lindelof says that though he's obviously emotionally attached to the show and its characters, the story of this dystopian world isn't just his to tell — another person could very well come into the picture and get in the driver's seat next season.