How Mario Dedivanovic Found Freedom In Sephora & Himself

Dedivanovic, who had previously never told his family about his identity, says that fear stifled him from living his truth. "Even though I was doing what I love, I wasn't happy because I wasn't being myself," he says. At first, Dedivanovic debated ditching the ceremony altogether before he finally broke down to his mother and came out to her. "I was so relieved that she told me that everything will be okay," he says. "The next morning, I started typing on my phone and it was like my soul took over my body."