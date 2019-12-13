Kim Kardashian West is opening up about her struggles with pregnancy, birth, and fertility in a new Instagram post promoting her SKIMS Cozy Collection.
“When I was pregnant with my daughter North, had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down,” Kardashian revealed in the clip.
The condition that Kardashian is referring to occurs in about 5% to 8% of all pregnancies. In many preeclampsia cases, the symptoms go away within a few days once the baby is born. But in more severe cases, preeclampsia can damage the mother's heart, liver, and kidneys, and can lead to life-threatening complications. The only way to treat preeclampsia is to deliver the child, or induce labor in the carrying mother.
That's what happened to Kardashian. "At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labor — they induced me. North was 4 pounds. She was almost six weeks early,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star continued.
"I was able to get pregnant through [embryos I'd frozen earlier] with my son Saint and then I had two embryos left," she said. "I had the same condition, same awful delivery that I had with my first daughter."
After going through the difficult birth of her second child, Kardashian had to endure five different operations within a year and a half to fix all of the damage done. On the outside, though, Kardashian says she continued on with her busy schedule filled with filming, photoshoots, and public appearances.
“I asked my doctors, ‘Can I do it one more time?’ And they were like, ‘We won’t even put an embryo in you — that would be like malpractice,'” Kardashian said. Thanks to other options, like surrogacy, Kardashian and husband Kanye West were able to welcome two more children, Chicago and Psalm, to their family.
“I’m so thankful for my beautiful kids, no matter how they came to me — they came to me," the SKIMS owner continued. "I’m so thankful for surrogates. I’m really thankful for my family. I grew up with so many siblings. I just loved being in a big environment."
"I would have gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies," Kardashian concluded. "It was all worth it."
