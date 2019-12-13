Is Harry Styles’ New Song “Cherry” About Camille Rowe?

Thank God Harry Styles dropped his new album so we can finally get the details on the romantic life about which he's so notoriously secretive — he literally ate cod semen on The Late Late Show with Kendall Jenner to avoid talking about it. But on Fine Line, the singer's second solo album since the breakup of One Direction, he's ready to open up.
At least, in a few of the songs. Some of the most intimate from the album include "Cherry," "Falling," and "To Be So Lonely," but it's "Cherry" that includes a real voicemail from his real ex, Camille Rowe.
He and Rowe dated from 2017 to 2018, and while the singer previously teased the voicemail in "Cherry," he never confirmed it was from Rowe herself.
‘When we listened back to the album, I asked her to add it in," Styles told Zane Lowe of the voicemail, adding, "I wanted ['Cherry'] to reflect how I felt then. I was feeling not great. It’s all about being not great. Because, you get petty when things don’t go the way you want it. There’s parts that’s so pathetic."
However, the fact that the voicemail is in French pretty much confirms that Rowe is the speaker in question, plus some other details of the song.
"I just miss your accent and your friends," he croons in one verse. "Did you know I still talk to them?"
He also seems to take a jab at Rowe's possible new boyfriend, asking, "Does he take you walking 'round his parents' gallery?"
While Rowe hasn't been officially linked with anyone since Styles, it's possible this lyric is referring to gallerist Theo Niarchos, whose father Philip Niarchos has one of the world’s largest private art collections and opened the Renzo Piano-designed Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens in 2016. Niarchos has appeared in Rowe's Instagram in the past year.
Fine Line is out now.
