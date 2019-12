First things first: Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that deals with how we feel pleasure, motivation, and is an important factor in our brain's reward system. It doesn't make us feel good in and of itself, but it does make us more motivated to chase down the things that do make us feel good. We receive hits of dopamine when something excites us — anything from seeing a cute dog on the street or getting an Instagram like from a crush to eating an amazing meal to having a great conversation with a friend.