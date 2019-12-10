Twitter Thinks Fashion Nova Is Trolling Kim Kardashian-West

Uh oh. It looks like Fashion Nova might have knocked off Kim Kardashian-West again. On Monday, Kardashian-West announced that a new Skims cozy collection was live via Instagram, and within an hour, Fashion Nova uploaded a photo sharing that their own cozy collection was for sale.
It did not take long before the internet noticed the similarities between both brands’ latest collections on Monday. “fashionnova vs kim kardashian has been one of my favorite low key things of the decade,” one user wrote, while another shared: “I feel like Fashion Nova is probably a terrible company, so I've never bought anything from them. But I do love the fact that they've made it their mission to troll tf out of Kim Kardashian.”
fashionnova vs kim kardashian has been one of my favorite low key things of the decade— 𝘽𝙪𝙩𝙩 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣 (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ (@ChrisMySass) December 10, 2019
Kim Kardashian: “hey guys just showing you my newest collection—“— muh • leek (@malikdavon) December 10, 2019
Fashion Nova: pic.twitter.com/7vuKuJjzyW
It looks like Fashion Nova might be trolling Kardashian-West, but are they? Maybe, but maybe not. It would be incredibly hard — impossible, even — to design, shoot, and upload an entire collection in just one hour. But because Fashion Nova isn’t a stranger to selling um, inspired, products, it’s harder for Kardashian’s fans to give the website the benefit of the doubt. When Kardashian-West called them out in February, the retailer responded to TMZ saying, “Kim Kardashian-West is one of the top fashion icons in the world that our customers draw inspiration from. However, we have not worked with Kim Kardashian-West directly on any of her projects but have been driven by her influential style.” Yet that has not stopped Fashion Nova from using her likeness to promote products or even selling knock-offs.
Earlier this year, in a flurry of tweets, Kardashian-West explained how annoying it is that Fashion Nova implied she worked with the retailer to drop pieces similar to ones she’s worn. "It's devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat, and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas," she tweeted. "I've watched these companies profit off of my husband's work for years and now that it's affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent," she continued back in February.
Currently, Versace is suing Fashion Nova for selling a version of Jennifer Lopez’s now-iconic green dress. "Fashion Nova’s ability to churn out new clothing so quickly is due in large part to its willingness to copy the copyrighted designs, trademarks and trade dress elements of well-known designers such as Versace, and trade on their creative efforts in order to bolster Fashion Nova’s bottom line," the lawsuit reads, according to the Hollywood Reporter. While lawsuits might not matter to Fashion Nova (they’ve got the money to pay up), it’s worth noting Kardashian-West successfully sued Missguided for using her name and image without permission to advertise their own "knock-off" designs. She won $2.7 million in the ruling.
